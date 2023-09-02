Japan OK’s Pfizer Vaccine for XBB.1.5 Omicron Variant

Reuters file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry gave special approval for the manufacture and sale of Pfizer Inc.’s vaccine for XBB.1.5, a new omicron variant of the novel coronavirus, in Japan on Friday.

Those 6 months or older will be eligible to receive the U.S. pharmaceutical company’s vaccine. Inoculations will begin on Sept. 20 in preparation for the expected spread of coronavirus infections during the year-end and New Year’s holidays.

The shots will be administered for free during fiscal 2023.