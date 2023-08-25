Weekly Number of COVID-19 Patients Increases

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

The number of COVID-19 patients logged last week increased for the first time in three weeks, the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the average number of COVID-19 patients reported by about 5,000 designated medical institutions across the country was 17.84 per institution in the week that began Aug. 14, at 1.26 times that of the previous week.

“This may have been influenced by the increased movement of people during the Bon holiday period. It remains to be seen whether the increasing trend will continue,” a ministry’s official said.