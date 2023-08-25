- CORONAVIRUS
Govt to Retire Omi as Chair of Infectious Disease Panel
15:20 JST, August 25, 2023
The government decided on Thursday to retire Shigeru Omi, 74, from his post as the chair of the government panel for discussing measures against COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, according to government sources.
The panel for promotion of preparedness and response to a new strain of influenza and other new infectious diseases will also be reorganized by the government in time for the September launch of a new Cabinet agency on leading crisis management regarding contagious diseases. The government is planning to elect a new chair of the panel.
Since 2020, when novel coronavirus infections started spreading in Japan, Omi advised the government from a scientific point of view as a specialist on infectious diseases. He also served as the head of the panel’s subcommittee on novel coronavirus measures.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING