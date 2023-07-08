No Masks Needed During Common University Exams in 2024

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The National Center for University Entrance Examinations has deleted the section regarding measures against the novel coronavirus in its exam guide for the Common Test for University Admissions to be held next January. The center announced the guide on Friday.

As well, the requirement that masks be worn during the test has been removed. The guide also explicitly states that the additional test venues set up in all prefectures will be done away with and the number of sites will return to two venues, the same as before the pandemic.

The center said that if matters come up that require further communication due to coronavirus measures, they will be indicated in the cautionary notes for examinees to be announced around December.

In addition, the current exam guide takes into account the cheating incidents using smartphones during last year’s common test in January by clearly stating anti-cheating measures. Turning off electronic devices such as smartphones will be strictly enforced.

Applications for the common test are accepted from Sept. 25-Oct. 5. The main exam will be held on Jan. 13 and 14.