- CORONAVIRUS
9th COVID Wave May Be Here, Expert Warns
20:39 JST, June 26, 2023
“The ninth wave [of COVID-19 infections] may have begun,” has warned Shigeru Omi, who served as a chairman of the government’s subcommittee on COVID measures.
Speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office on Monday, he noted that “infection is gradually spreading, especially among young people,” and called for active vaccination of the elderly and others at high risk of serious illness.
Earlier in the day, Omi had met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to exchange views on measures against infectious diseases. During the meeting, the Prime Minister had said, “I would like to do whatever I can to ensure that people are able to lead good lives, with peace of mind, while taking all possible precautions.”
