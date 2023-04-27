Japan to End COVID Controls for All Arrivals from Saturday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Passengers arrive at an international terminal of Haneda Airport.

To lessen congestion at airports during the Golden Week holidays that start Saturday, the government is lifting the border control measure related to COVID-19 earlier than planned.

As soon as it becomes Saturday, all international arrivals will no longer have to show proof of having had three shots of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test result taken within 72 hours of their departure for Japan.

The government initially planned to end this on May 7, the end of Golden Week and a day before it plans to lower COVID-19’s classification under the infectious disease law to Category V, on par with seasonal influenza.