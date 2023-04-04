Japan to Ease Border Controls for Visitors from China Wednesday

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Arrival gates for international flights are crowded with tourists at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, in Oct. 2022.

TOKYO (Jiji Press) — Japan will not require from Wednesday visitors from mainland China to submit a negative result of a COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of departure, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Monday.

Currently, passengers on direct flights from mainland China are required to submit such a result to enter Japan.

Japan will continue COVID-19 sample testing on such passengers, but their entrance will be allowed in principle if they present certificates for three vaccinations or negative test results.

Matsuno told a news conference that border controls for arrivals from China will be eased based on the infection situation in Japan and abroad, knowledge obtained through tentative measures, and the border controls of other Group of Seven countries.

The top government spokesman also announced a plan to end pandemic-linked border control measures on May 8, when the government will lower the classification of COVID-19 to the same level as seasonal flu under the infectious disease law.

From May 8, travelers with fever, cough or other symptoms will be asked to undergo genomic analysis on a voluntary basis at five major airports to detect outbreaks of new infectious diseases.

The five are Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, Narita International Airport, Kansai International Airport, Chubu Centrair International Airport and Fukuoka Airport.