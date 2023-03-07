COVID Vaccinations to Start in May for FY 2023

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

TOKYO (Jiji Press) —Japan will start COVID-19 vaccinations for fiscal 2023 on May 8 for people at high risk of developing severe symptoms, a health ministry expert panel said Tuesday.

For the year that starts next month, people aged 65 or older and those with underlying conditions will have the opportunity to receive two COVID-19 vaccine shots between May and December, the panel said.

The current vaccination program for those aged 12 or older and not included in the high-risk groups will end on May 7. Between September and December, they will be allowed to receive one shot, according to the panel.

Vaccinations will remain free. Beyond fiscal 2023, recipients may have to partially pay the costs.

For 6-month- to 11-year-olds, vaccinations will remain available anytime.