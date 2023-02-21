Wearing Mask on Airlines to be Discretionary from March 13

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

Airplanes of Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways

The Scheduled Airlines Association of Japan, of which 19 domestic airlines are members, announced Tuesday that in a review of its policy regarding the wearing of masks in the cabin, from March 13 the decision will be at the discretion of the individual.

The new policy will cover not only passengers but also flight attendants and other airline employees.

The association will revise its infection prevention guidelines for boarding in accordance with government policy.

Airline employees will also be able to remove their masks, but the companies may differ in their responses.

“Some passengers are sensitive to the pandemic, so airline employees will need to wear masks for the time being,” an official of a major airline said.