- CORONAVIRUS
Govt to Lower COVID-19 Classification on May 8
19:43 JST, January 26, 2023
The government has decided on a plan to lower the classification of COVID-19 under the Infectious Diseases Control Law on May 8. COVID-19 is currently classified as a disease “equivalent to Category II” under the law, but the government plans to downgrade it to Category V, which includes the seasonal flu.
The government is scheduled to hold a meeting on coronavirus measures on Friday and officially endorse the decision.
