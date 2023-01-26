Govt to Lower COVID-19 Classification on May 8

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Prime Minister’s Office in Tokyo

The government has decided on a plan to lower the classification of COVID-19 under the Infectious Diseases Control Law on May 8. COVID-19 is currently classified as a disease “equivalent to Category II” under the law, but the government plans to downgrade it to Category V, which includes the seasonal flu.

The government is scheduled to hold a meeting on coronavirus measures on Friday and officially endorse the decision.