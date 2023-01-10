Govt adds Macau travelers to those requiring negative test

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Airline passengers wait in line for a COVID-19 test upon arriving at Narita Airport on Sunday.

The government announced on Monday that all passengers on direct flights from Macau will also be obliged to submit a certificate of a negative test for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan.

In addition to submitting a certificate of a negative test taken within 72 hours prior to departure from Macau, the passengers will be tested for COVID-19 at the port of entry into Japan, .

The new rule goes into effect on Thursday.

The government adopted the enhanced border control measure because it expects a number of passengers to come to Japan from mainland China via Macau during the holiday period of China’s Lunar New Year, which starts Jan. 22.