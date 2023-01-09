Japan Reports 188,607 New COVID-19 Cases

Reuters file photo

Office and residential buildings in Tokyo

Tokyo, Jan. 8 (Jiji Press)—A total of 188,607 new COVID-19 cases were reported across Japan on Sunday, with the daily total up by about 102,000 from a week earlier.

The country’s death toll from COVID-19 climbed by 301 on the day, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients stood at 671, up by three from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new COVID-19 cases increased by some 5,900 from a week before to 15,124.

The Japanese capital logged 28 new COVID-19 deaths, while recognizing 55 infected people with severe symptoms under its criteria, up by one from the previous day.