New positive COVID cases exceed 200,000 in Japan

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

More than 200,000 people newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Japan on Wednesday, the first time the nation’s daily figure has exceeded that level since Aug. 25.

The Tokyo metropolitan government said on the day that 21,186 people had newly tested positive for the virus, up 2,374 from the same day a week before. This was the 16th consecutive day of week-on-week increases in the capital.

On the previous day, 189,986 people were newly confirmed as positive across the nation.