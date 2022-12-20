- CORONAVIRUS
Tokyo logs over 20,000 new COVID cases for first time since August
17:31 JST, December 20, 2022
The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that 20,513 people had newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the day, up 713 from the same day a week before.
This is the first time since Aug. 25 that more than 20,000 people have tested positive for the virus on a single day in Tokyo and the 15th consecutive day of week-on-week increases in the capital.
