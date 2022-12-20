Tokyo logs over 20,000 new COVID cases for first time since August

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo metropolitan government building

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that 20,513 people had newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the day, up 713 from the same day a week before.

This is the first time since Aug. 25 that more than 20,000 people have tested positive for the virus on a single day in Tokyo and the 15th consecutive day of week-on-week increases in the capital.