Tokyo logs over 20,000 new COVID cases for first time since August

17:31 JST, December 20, 2022

The Tokyo metropolitan government said Tuesday that 20,513 people had newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus on the day, up 713 from the same day a week before.

This is the first time since Aug. 25 that more than 20,000 people have tested positive for the virus on a single day in Tokyo and the 15th consecutive day of week-on-week increases in the capital.

