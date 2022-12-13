  • CORONAVIRUS

Osaka logs over 10,000 coronavirus cases for 1st time in 3 months

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Osaka prefectural office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:58 JST, December 13, 2022

The Osaka prefectural government reported 10,679 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. It is the first time since Sept. 6 that the daily figure exceeded the 10,000 mark.

The prefectural government also reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.

