- CORONAVIRUS
Osaka logs over 10,000 coronavirus cases for 1st time in 3 months
16:58 JST, December 13, 2022
The Osaka prefectural government reported 10,679 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. It is the first time since Sept. 6 that the daily figure exceeded the 10,000 mark.
The prefectural government also reported 14 COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday.
