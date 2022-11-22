  • CORONAVIRUS

Govt panel approves Shionogi’s oral medicine for COVID-19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:56 JST, November 22, 2022

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry’s meeting of experts on Tuesday decided to give emergency approval to Xocova, an oral medicine for COVID-19 developed by Shionogi & Co.

Xocova will become the country’s first domestically produced oral medicine for COVID-19 patients.

