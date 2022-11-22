  • CORONAVIRUS

12,758 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tokyo

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo metropolitan government buildings, foreground, are seen in April 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:43 JST, November 22, 2022

Tokyo confirmed 12,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday，the 18th consecutive day that the number of infections has exceeded the figure on the same day a week before.

