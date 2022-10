REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

A visitor wearing a face mask poses at the Shanghai Disney Resort, as the Shanghai Disneyland theme park reopens after being shut for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Shanghai, China June 30, 2022.

BEIJING – Shanghai Disney Resort said on Monday it had closed the whole resort including Shanghai Disney from Oct. 31 due to COVID-19 prevention requirements in the city, according to a company statement.

The company didn’t give a time frame for when the operation will be resumed.