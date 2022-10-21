S. Korea to resume visa waivers for Japan tourists in Nov.
1:00 JST, October 21, 2022
SEOUL — The South Korean government announced Wednesday it will resume visa waivers on Nov. 1 for visitors from eight countries and regions including Japan.
Seoul suspended visa waivers for Japan in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. However, the country has been opening to visa-free tourist travel from Japan since August through the end of October as a temporary measure to boost the number of tourists.
