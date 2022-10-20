Japan lowers travel alert for all countries

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Foreign Ministry building in Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:23 JST, October 20, 2022

The Foreign Ministry has lowered its travel alert for all countries and regions to Level 1, which asks people to exercise caution on their trips due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The ministry on Wednesday lowered the alert for 76 countries and regions from Level 2 — which advises Japanese nationals to avoid nonessential travel — to Level 1. There are four rankings overall.

