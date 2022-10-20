Japan lowers travel alert for all countries
12:23 JST, October 20, 2022
The Foreign Ministry has lowered its travel alert for all countries and regions to Level 1, which asks people to exercise caution on their trips due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The ministry on Wednesday lowered the alert for 76 countries and regions from Level 2 — which advises Japanese nationals to avoid nonessential travel — to Level 1. There are four rankings overall.
"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan to discontinue COVID-19 testing on arrival in principle
-
Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26
-
Yokosuka mayor calls for investigation into water contamination at U.S. base
-
In search of lost time 20 years after Pyongyang summit / Angry over lack of progress, families seek summit
-
Japan keen to use sewage sludge as fertilizer
JN ACCESS RANKING