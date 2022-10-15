Tokyo to resume Go To Eat campaign on Oct. 26

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

The Tokyo metropolitan government building in Shinjuku Ward, Tokyo

Tokyo will resume sales of premium meal coupons for the central government’s Go To Eat campaign to support eateries hit hard by the COVID-19 crisis for the first time in two years on Oct. 26.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike said at a regular press conference Friday: “Food is one of Tokyo’s attractions. I would like to proceed with the project while paying attention to the eighth wave of infections.”

Tokyo began selling the coupons in November 2020, the month after the project was launched, but was forced to suspend the campaign after only a week due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The meal coupons are to be redeemed for 125% of the purchased price and will be used at restaurants in Tokyo that participate in the campaign.

According to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry, there remains ¥45.5 billion out of the total ¥50 billion budget for the Tokyo portion of the campaign.

The meal coupons can be purchased by anyone, not just Tokyo residents. Details on the sales method and other information will be announced soon.

The campaign has already ended in 45 prefectures, excluding Tokyo and Osaka prefectures, as they have used up their budgets. Osaka Prefecture resumed the sales of the coupons Wednesday.