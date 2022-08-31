Tokyo logs 15,428 cases of coronavirus infection

The Japan News
Tokyo metropolitan government office

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:23 JST, August 31, 2022

Tokyo logged 15,428 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down by 10,016 from the same day last week and marking the 10th consecutive day of week-on-week declines.

