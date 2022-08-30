Tokyo logs 14,219 new cases of COVID-19

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo metropolitan government buildings, foreground, are seen in April 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:20 JST, August 30, 2022

Tokyo logged 14,219 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down 7,551 from the same day last week and marking the ninth consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

