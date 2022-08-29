Tokyo logs 9,880 new cases

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

Tokyo confirmed 9,880 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, down 5,205 from the same day last week and marking the eighth consecutive day of week-on-week decline.

It was also the first time the daily tally had fallen below 10,000 since July 11, when there were 6,231 new cases.