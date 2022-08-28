Tokyo confirms 15,834 new coronavirus infection cases
16:53 JST, August 28, 2022
Tokyo logged 15,834 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, marking the seventh consecutive day of a week-on-week decline.
