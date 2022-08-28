Tokyo confirms 15,834 new coronavirus infection cases

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:53 JST, August 28, 2022

Tokyo logged 15,834 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Sunday, marking the seventh consecutive day of a week-on-week decline.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING