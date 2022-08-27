Tokyo logs 17,126 new cases

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo metropolitan government buildings, foreground, are seen in April 2020.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:11 JST, August 27, 2022

Tokyo confirmed 17,126 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Saturday, down from a week earlier for the sixth consecutive day.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING