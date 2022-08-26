Tokyo logs 18,423 new coronavirus cases

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:33 JST, August 26, 2022

Tokyo logged 18,423 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down 9,253 from the same day last week and marking the fifth consecutive day of week-on-week decreases.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING