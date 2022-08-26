Tokyo logs 18,423 new coronavirus cases
17:33 JST, August 26, 2022
Tokyo logged 18,423 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Friday, down 9,253 from the same day last week and marking the fifth consecutive day of week-on-week decreases.
