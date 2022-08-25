Tokyo confirms 23,129 new coronavirus infection cases

The Yomiuri Shimbun
An aerial view of Tokyo

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:12 JST, August 25, 2022

Tokyo logged 23,129 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Thursday, marking the fourth consecutive day of a week-on-week decrease.

Related

Recommend

"SOCIETY" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING