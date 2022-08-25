Japan may raise cap on daily arrivals at borders in easing of COVID restrictions

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo

People arriving in Japan are seen at Narita Airport on June 1.

The government intends to raise the cap on daily international arrivals to Japan from the current 20,000 to 50,000, possibly as soon as mid-September, and also allow foreign tourists to visit on unguided tours, according to sources.

The government hopes easing some of the border control measures and other restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic will encourage more tourists to visit Japan.

The cap on daily international arrivals has been gradually increased since the government bumped up the limit from 3,500 to 5,000 in March.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said during an online press conference on Wednesday that he would soon announce a decision on the cap after considering the nation’s infection situation and ensuring quarantine inspection systems were prepared to handle more arrivals.