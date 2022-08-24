Tokyo logs 25,444 new cases of COVID-19
17:04 JST, August 24, 2022
Tokyo reported 25,444 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Wednesday, down 3,972 from the same day last week and marking a week-on-week tally decrease for three consecutive days.
