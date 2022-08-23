Tokyo confirms 21,770 new coronavirus cases

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
The Tokyo metropolitan government building

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:58 JST, August 23, 2022

Tokyo confirmed 21,770 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, down 1,741 from the same day last week. It was the second consecutive day of a decline from the previous week.

