Tokyo logs 15,085 new cases of COVID-19
18:09 JST, August 22, 2022
Tokyo reported 15,085 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, down 8,050 from the same day last week and marking the first week-on-week tally decrease in four days.
