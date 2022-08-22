Tokyo logs 15,085 new cases of COVID-19

Courtesy of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases
The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus is seen in an electron micrograph.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

18:09 JST, August 22, 2022

Tokyo reported 15,085 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, down 8,050 from the same day last week and marking the first week-on-week tally decrease in four days.

