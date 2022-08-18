Online COVID-19 test sales approved by ministry

Courtesy of Denka Co.

An antigen test kit marketed for medical institutions

The Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on Wednesday gave the greenlight for sales of antigen test kits online as part of measures against novel coronavirus infections.

Online sales of the kits were approved by the ministry’s expert committee earlier the same day. The move is intended to help obtain test kits from home at any time, as hospitals and outpatient clinics have been under pressure amid the current wave of infections.

The antigen test kits are expected to be sold online before the end of August.