Japan Firm Begins Testing Self-Driving Service in Tokyo’s Odaiba District; Passengers can Reserve Rides Free of Charge Through App
14:06 JST, January 26, 2025
Testing has begun on a self-driving transport service that will pick up passengers and run on public roads around Tokyo’s Odaiba district.
Monet Technologies Inc., a joint venture including such companies as Toyota Motor Corp. and SoftBank Corp., will provide the service to the general public free of charge until mid-March. The service aims to raise awareness and understanding in the local community while collecting data to commercialize the operation.
Passengers can board and disembark at four locations, including Tokyo Big Sight and Tokyo Teleport Station. Users need to make a reservation at least 30 minutes before riding through a dedicated app stating their pick-up and drop-off points, number of passengers and the date and time they will ride.
Two-Level 2 autonomous driving vehicles based on Toyota’s Sienna minivan will operate on a memorized route on weekdays between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
