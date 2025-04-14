2025 Expo Osaka: Next-Generation Technologies Displayed by Japanese Companies ; Robots, iPS ‘Heart’ Showcased

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An iPS “heart” is displayed at the Pasona Group Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo site in Konohana Ward, Osaka.

Under the theme “People’s Living Lab,” next-generation technologies developed by Japanese companies and research institutions, such as perovskite solar cells and induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells, are being showcased at the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo.

Companies aiming to solve problems common to all humankind are promoting their technologies in such fields as decarbonization, medical care and health.

The theme of the Expo is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives.” Regarding the fields of medical care and health, a “heart” made from iPS cells is on display at a pavilion belonging to major staffing agency Pasona Group Inc. The heart was developed by Tokyo-based startup Cuorips Inc., and visitors can watch it beat.

On decarbonization, many companies are promoting perovskite solar cells, which are light and flexible, and hydrogen-related technologies.

Sekisui Chemical Co. installed a 250-meter long perovskite solar power system at the bus terminal in front of the Expo site. Electricity generated during the day is used to power the lights at night.

Toyoda Gosei Co. and Kyoto-based startup EneCoat Technologies Co. have developed a vest that generates electricity, which will be worn by some staff members throughout the event.

Panasonic Holdings Corp. outside its pavilion is exhibiting a prototype of a glass-based perovskite solar cell with artwork inscribed on its surface. “We would like to demonstrate our efforts towards achieving a sustainable future for people all over the world,” Michiko Ogawa, an executive officer of the company, told reporters.

Technologies that are expected to bring changes to lifestyle and transportation are also on display.

NTT Corp. is promoting its Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), a next-generation communication infrastructure that would enable high-speed, low-latency and large-volume data transfer. The company has also installed a communication device capable of transmitting not only visual and audio data but also haptic sensations.

Kubota Corp. is showcasing autonomous robots capable of carrying out agricultural tasks as well as civil engineering and construction work.

Some of the electric buses operating inside the Expo site are Level 4 autonomous driving vehicles, which can operate without the assistance or intervention of a human driver, and are equipped with a system to automatically power themselves while running.