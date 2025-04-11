Chinese Brain Chip Project Speeds up Human Trials after 1st Success

BEIJING (Reuters) — A tie-up between a Chinese research institute and tech company said on March 31 that it aims to implant its brain chip into 13 people by the end of this year, in a move that could see it overtake Elon Musk’s Neuralink in collecting patient data.

The Beijing-based Chinese Institute for Brain Research (CIBR) and NeuCyber NeuroTech has inserted Beinao No. 1, a semi-invasive wireless brain chip, into three patients in the past month and has 10 more lined up for this year, said Luo Minmin, who is director of CIBR and NeuCyber’s chief scientist.

State-owned NeuCyber has ambitions for an even larger trial.

“Next year after getting regulatory approval we will do formal clinical trials that will include around 50 patients,” Luo told reporters on the sidelines of the tech-focused Zhongguancun Forum in Beijing. He did not elaborate on funding or the length of the trials.

The acceleration of human trials by CIBR and NeuCyber could make Beinao No. 1 the brain chip with the highest number of patients in the world, underlining China’s determination to catch up with leading foreign BCI developers.

U.S. BCI company Synchron, whose investors include billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, is currently the global leader in terms of human trials with 10 patients, six in the United States and four in Australia. Musk’s Neuralink currently has three people with its implant.

Neuralink is working on wireless brain chips that are inserted inside the brain to maximize signal quality, while its rivals are working on semi-invasive chips, or brain-computer interface (BCI) systems, which are placed on the brain’s surface. While this sacrifices signal quality there is less risk of brain tissue damage and other post-surgery complications.

Videos published by state media last month showed patients suffering from some kind of paralysis using the Beinao No. 1 brain chip to control a robotic arm to pour a cup of water, even transmitting their thoughts onto a computer screen.

“Since news of Beinao No. 1’s successful human trials came out, we have received countless pleas for help,” Luo added.

Last year, CIBR and NeuCyber had not even begun human trials, announcing instead that an invasive chip it had developed, Beinao No. 2, had been tested successfully on a monkey, which was then able to control a robotic arm.

Luo said that a wireless version of Beinao No. 2 resembling Neuralink’s product was being developed and he expected it to be tested on its first human within the next 12 to 18 months.

Synchron recently announced a partnership with Nvidia to integrate the chipmaker’s AI platform onto the company’s BCI systems. Luo said that while CIBR and NeuCyber were actively in talks with investors and eager to raise funds, companies looking to partner on Beinao would need to be “forward-looking” and not focused on making a quick profit.

“In the short-term when it comes to BCI, the stuff that can be sold is very limited,” said Luo, adding that Beinao had no ties to the Chinese military and was focused on helping patients suffering from different kinds of paralysis.

NeuCyber is owned by the Zhongguancun Development Corporation, which generated more than 9 billion yuan ($1.24 billion) in revenue in 2023, according to Chinese corporate records.