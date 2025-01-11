Massive Govt Grant to Test Whether Japan Can Become Research Leader; Not Receiving Grant Can Mean Losing Out on Huge Opportunity for Univs

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A building at Tohoku University in Aoba Ward, Sendai

Tohoku University is the first university to be officially approved for the University for International Research Excellence program, under which academic research is supported through a ¥10 trillion government fund.

The program, which will provide a large subsidy for up to 25 years to universities in order for them to become top-level world research institutions, will be the litmus test of whether Japan can become a leader in research.

‘On a different level’

“I hope Tohoku University will be the leader in showing the research capability of our country,” Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Toshiko Abe said at a press conference on Friday.

The education ministry called for the first round of applicants in December 2022, and ten universities applied to the program.

In November 2024, Tohoku University officially received its accreditation for the program, competing with such universities as the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University.

Tohoku University is expected to receive a subsidy of about ¥15.4 billion within the current fiscal year and is expected to receive financial support from the government to boost its research capabilities for up to 25 years.

The subsidy from fiscal 2025 onward will be determined by the amount of external funds, such as research fees and donations, that Tohoku University will receive from companies with which it conducts joint research projects.

The average amount that so-called seven former imperial universities, such as the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University, receive in grants from the government is about ¥50 billion. Depending on the results of their research, Tohoku University is expected to receive more than that under the new program.

A senior education ministry official said the support “will be on a different level.”

However, the subsidy can also be cut entirely.

The university presented its plan to boost its research capabilities to the ministry and set several objectives over the 25-year period, including a 9-fold increase in the number of high-quality papers published and a 2.5-fold increase in the number of graduates from its doctorate program.

The education ministry plans to check whether the university is on track to achieve its objectives in six to 10 years and will consider revoking the accreditation if it determines that the university’s progress is unsatisfactory.

“This will be a test to see whether our university is serious about changing,” said Teiji Tominaga, president of Tohoku University.

Competing with top universities

Tohoku University was ranked 104th in an international ranking of academic institutions in terms of research last year, far from its goal of becoming one of the top universities.

Major universities overseas have been making efforts to get funding of their own, including through donations, while attracting talented researchers worldwide with large salaries.

Tohoku University plans to allocate 80% of this year’s subsidy to hiring talented researchers from both Japan and overseas so that it can compete with universities abroad in attracting staff.

In April, the university is set to open SiRIUS Institute of Medical Research, an independent entity from its School of Medicine, to create an environment where young doctors can focus on medical research.

The university has also appointed Tetsuro Higashi, chairman of semiconductor producer Rapidus Corp., as chair of the new Management Policy Council, which is tasked to oversee university operations.

By strengthening the partnerships between industry and academia, the university intends to lead the world in researching semiconductors and other such fields.

On Dec. 24, the ministry began accepting applications for a second round and set a May 16 deadline. Several universities, including the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, the Institute of Science Tokyo, and Waseda University, none of which were chosen in the first round, are expected to reapply.

“Failing to be accredited as a university of excellence will mean losing a great opportunity,” said a senior official of another university. “We are in a life-or-death situation as a research university.”