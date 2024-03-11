Pasona Conducts Flying Car Test on Awaji Island
14:04 JST, March 11, 2024
AWAJI, Hyogo (Jiji Press) — Pasona Group Inc. on Sunday conducted a test of a flying car in the island city of Awaji, Hyogo Prefecture, in cooperation with partners including the Awaji municipal government.
The vehicle, boarded by two inspectors, flew autonomously in the test.
The major Japanese staffing service group aims to use the flying car for tourism and as infrastructure during disasters.
The two-seater, made by Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle manufacturer EHang, can travel at speeds of up to 130 kph. In the test, the vehicle climbed up to 40 meters and flew for about four minutes at speeds of up to 25 kph.
Hyogo Gov. Motohiko Saito, who visited the test site to inspect the flight of the vehicle, showed high expectations for the potential of the new means of transport.
“Continuing tests of the flying car in Awaji for use in not only tourism but also in logistics, for medical purposes and as local infrastructure would serve as a model for all areas of Japan,” Saito said.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Bones from German Cave Rewrite Early History of Homo Sapiens
-
Japanese Government Unveils Liquefied CO2 Transportation Ship ‘Excool’
-
Fujitsu, NEC, Other Companies to Collaborate with Institute for Molecular Science on Developing New Type of Quantum Computer
-
Japan’s H3 Rocket Successfully Launched, Reaches Orbit; Previous H3 Launch Attempt Failed Due to Electrical Issue
-
Tsushima Leopard Cat, a Critically Endangered National Protected Species, Suffers Damage from Vermin Traps; Solutions Not Easy
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan’s Growth Stunted by Lack of Investment; Economy May Fall Behind India in 2026
- North Korean Workers in China Riot over Unpaid Wages; 2,000 Occupy Factory, Kill Plant Manager
- Drop in Domestic Demand Impacted Japan’s GDP Report; Some Expect Jan.-March Quarter to be Negative Again
- Japan Core Machinery Orders Up 2.7% in December
- M5.2 Earthquake Hits Tokyo’s Neighboring Areas; No Tsunami Expected