Lunar Lander Reactivated After Being Dormant for 2 Weeks; Communications Re-established with Earth
17:44 JST, February 26, 2024
The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) was reactivated Sunday night and re-established communications with Earth, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency announced Monday.
SLIM had been dormant since Jan. 31, when it stopped its activities on the lunar surface because its solar panel was unable to generate power after night fell on its part of the moon.
Restoration was expected to be difficult because of the harsh conditions on the moon, where temperatures drop to around minus 170 C during the lunar night. But after the night, which lasts about two Earth weeks, SLIM was successfully reactivated as it was again exposed to sunlight.
