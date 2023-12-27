- Technology
Satellite Data Finds Mexico Emitted ‘extreme’ Amounts of Potent Methane
12:32 JST, December 27, 2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) — Mexico emitted “extreme” amounts of methane from a natural gas pipeline running through its northern border state Durango in 2019, a research paper published on Dec. 19 showed, citing data collected from satellites.
Methane, a potent greenhouse gas that traps heat in the atmosphere and warms the planet much faster than carbon dioxide in the short term, is considered a top threat to the climate.
Scientists from Harvard University, led by Marc Watine and Daniel Varon, identified a hot spot in Durango that released thousands of metric tons of methane over two months.
Watine said the team was able to trace the methane leaks to the El Encino-La Laguna pipeline that passes through the states of Chihuahua and Durango, transporting natural gas from the United States to Mexico.
“Our analysis shows that there were emissions from several different parts of the pipeline between April and May that year,” Watine said in an interview. “Not all of it came from one location.”
On May 12, 2019, between 260 and 550 tons of methane were released per hour from one location, totaling 1,130 to 1,380 tons over three hours, the scientists found.
It was not clear what caused the emissions or which company was responsible for them.
Government documents showed the pipeline, owned by state-owned power utility CFE, is operated by Fermaca Pipeline El Encino.
CFE did not immediately respond to a request for comment and no contact details are listed in public documents for Fermaca Pipeline El Encino.
Scientists have said Mexican companies, including state energy company Pemex, lag behind their obligations to identify, report and mitigate emissions from their infrastructure.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Plans to Subtract ‘Blue Carbon’ from CO2 Emissions; Seaweed Said to Lock Up Carbon for Longer than Land Plants
-
Japan Astronaut Likely to Land on Moon in U.S.-Led Program; Tokyo Aiming for Late 2020s
-
Shear Bliss for New Zealand’s Pampered Sheep
-
‘Corridors’ Save Endangered Koalas
-
Geoffrey Hinton, ‘Godfather of AI,’ Warns of Combat Robots and Tailored Fake News
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic