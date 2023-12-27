Home>Science & Nature>Technology
De Facto Ban On Operations at Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Lifted

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:15 JST, December 27, 2023

The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday lifted its de facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

The power plant had been forced to suspend operations due to inadequate antiterrorism measures, but the authority decided that proactive improvements can be expected.

Preparations for restarting the plant will resume after two years and eight months. The focus will now be on obtaining the consent of local authorities, including the Niigata prefectural government.

