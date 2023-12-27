- Technology
De Facto Ban On Operations at Japan’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Plant Lifted
11:15 JST, December 27, 2023
The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Wednesday lifted its de facto ban on operations at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, Inc.’s Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.
The power plant had been forced to suspend operations due to inadequate antiterrorism measures, but the authority decided that proactive improvements can be expected.
Preparations for restarting the plant will resume after two years and eight months. The focus will now be on obtaining the consent of local authorities, including the Niigata prefectural government.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Plans to Subtract ‘Blue Carbon’ from CO2 Emissions; Seaweed Said to Lock Up Carbon for Longer than Land Plants
-
Japan Astronaut Likely to Land on Moon in U.S.-Led Program; Tokyo Aiming for Late 2020s
-
Shear Bliss for New Zealand’s Pampered Sheep
-
‘Corridors’ Save Endangered Koalas
-
Geoffrey Hinton, ‘Godfather of AI,’ Warns of Combat Robots and Tailored Fake News
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Eyes Scallop Processing in Vietnam amid China Ban
- Japan, South Korea Revive Currency Swap Pact After 9-year Hiatus
- Food Price Hikes in Dec. Second Fewest for 2023
- Tokyo Metropolitan Gov. Pre-opens Facility to Support Domestic, International Startups
- Japanese Overseas Travel Shows Slow Recovery in Wake of Coronavirus Pandemic