Japan’s Top Spokesman: Originator Profile Tech Effective Against Misinformation

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference in July.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno indicated Thursday that he believes a new digital technology called Originator Profile (OP) could be effective in combatting online misinformation.

“It’s one technology that will contribute to measures intended to prevent the spread of misinformation,” Matsuno said at a press conference.

The growing use of generative artificial intelligence could bring about increasingly sophisticated misinformation. OP, which would be one countermeasure, provides web users with third-party verified information about the source of text and other content on the internet, thereby allowing them to evaluate the trustworthiness of such content.