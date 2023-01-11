Digital healthcare draws attention at CES show

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Omron Healthcare’s combination blood pressure monitor and electrocardiogram device

LAS VEGAS — Displays related to the use of digital technology for diagnosis and treatment drew much attention at CES, the world’s largest consumer electronics and information technology show recently held in Las Vegas.

Omron Healthcare Co. exhibited a combination blood pressure monitor and electrocardiogram device that allows users to take these two vital measurements at the same time, as well as an app that utilizes AI to analyze users’ health based on the data obtained.

The company also introduced a remote patient monitoring service designed to help reduce doctors’ workload and detect ailments at an early stage. Ranndy Kellogg, the CEO of the U.S.-based Omron Healthcare Inc., told The Yomiuri Shimbun that these products and services have already been rolled out in the United States and some European countries, and the company hopes to expand them in Asia as well.

Kellogg also said Omron Healthcare would aim to eliminate cases of brain and cardiovascular disease, which are likely to increase as the population grays.

First-time participant Suntory Group unveiled GutNote, an app that allows users to monitor the health of their gut by recording bowel sounds. This app attracted attention along with the company’s wearable real-time body monitoring device to help users understand their aging based on brain waves and other vital data.

Tokyo-based startup Medirom Healthcare Technologies Inc. exhibited the “Mother Bracelet,” the world’s first activity tracker that does not require recharging. Users can track their steps, heart rate and other important information while wearing it on their arm.

“The device can be used to care for and monitor elderly people, as well as to manage the health of drivers, among other things,” a senior official at Medirom said.

The digital healthcare market has been growing rapidly. According to estimates by Precedence Research, a research company based in Canada and India, the global digital healthcare market will grow to $1.35 trillion by 2030, nearly five times the level in 2021.