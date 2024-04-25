Japanese Astronaut Furukawa Wishes to ‘Pass the Baton’; Furukawa Also Expressed Desire to Help Other Japanese Astronauts Still on ISS
14:00 JST, April 25, 2024
Astronaut Satoshi Furukawa shared his aspirations on Wednesday after returning to Earth from a long-duration mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS) last month.
“I want to share my experience with other astronauts and pass the baton to them,” the eldest acting Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut said at an online press conference.
During his second stay in space, 60-year-old Furukawa was there for 199 days from August to March working on various tasks including a proof of concept for water recycling technology.
“I have come to realize that the private sector is making progress in space development and preparations for manned lunar exploration,” he said.
Furukawa is currently staying at a National Aeronautics and Space Administration facility in the U.S. for rehabilitation and has reportedly recovered his sense of gravity.
Astronauts Kimiya Yui, 54, and Takuya Onishi, 48, are scheduled to stay on the ISS until sometime in 2025.
“I want to help their mission to go smoothly first,” Furukawa said.
"Science & Nature" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Yellow Sand Observed in Tokyo, Osaka, Many Other Parts of Japan
-
Govt, U.S. Sign Deal to Send 2 Japanese Astronauts to the Moon; Toyota to Contribute to Artemis Program with Lunar Cruiser
-
Solar Panels Around Southern Japan’s Mt. Aso Stoke Fears Over Landscape; Local Govt Scrambles to Preserve Nature
-
Studying Dinosaurs for Humanity’s Future
-
Jellyfish Invade Venezuelan Waters, Worrying Fishermen
JN ACCESS RANKING
- M6.0 Earthquake Hits Japan’s Tohoku Region; Fukushima, Iwate, Miyagi Prefectures Observe 4 on Japanese Scale With No Risk of Tsunami
- Cherry Blossoms Draw Crowd to Tokyo’s Ueno Park; Viewing Season Kicks Off to Slow Start
- China Mutes Memorialization of Reformer Hu Yaobang; Memories Could Spark Critique of Xi Administration
- Shinkansen Services Suspended After Man ‘Searches for Phone’ on Tracks; Disruption Affects About 14,000 Passengers
- Whaling Mother Ship Built in Japan for 1st Time in 73 Years