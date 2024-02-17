Home>Science & Nature>Science
Japan’s New H3 Rocket Launched

The Yomiuri Shimbun
H3 rocket lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on Saturaday morning.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

9:25 JST, February 17, 2024

Japan’s new mainstay H3 rocket lifted off at around 9:22 a.m. on Saturday from the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

