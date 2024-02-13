- Science
JAXA to Postpone Second H3 Rocket Launch Due to Weather Concerns
16:22 JST, February 13, 2024
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced Tuesday that the second launch of the nation’s new mainstay H3 rocket that was scheduled for Thursday will be postponed due to possible weather concerns. JAXA said that weather conditions around the Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane, Kagoshima Prefecture, are expected to worsen on the day of the launch. A new launch date will be decided after a close examination of the weather forecast.
