- Science
SLIM Lunar Probe Resumes Operation After Sunshine Direction Changes to Light Its Solar Panel
10:48 JST, January 29, 2024
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has resumed operation of the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, which landed the moon this month, it said Monday.
The SLIM landed in an abnormal position and its solar panel could not get sunlight. but it is believed the sunshine direction has changed and the power has been restored.
The lunar probe observed rocks on the moon surface using a special camera and released the images to the public Monday.
