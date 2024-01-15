JAXA Spacecraft SLIM Ready to Begin Final Preparations Toward Japan’s 1st Lunar Landing

Courtesy of JAXA

An image of SLIM landing on the moon

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency’s lunar probe SLIM is ready to begin preparations for a lunar descent toward Japan’s first landing on the moon on Jan. 20, JAXA announced on Monday.

SLIM will attempt to land on the moon using “pinpoint landing” technology with a margin of error of 100 meters.

SLIM, which has been put into a circular orbit at an altitude of about 600 kilometers above the moon, is scheduled to begin the landing descent at around 0:00 JST, Jan. 20, and conduct the landing at 0:20 JST near a crater on the moon’s equator.