Iran Sent Capsule Capable of Carrying Animals
16:21 JST, December 13, 2023
TEHRAN (AP) — Iran said on Dec. 6 it sent a capsule into orbit capable of carrying animals as it prepares for human missions in coming years.
A report by the official IRNA news agency quoted Telecommunications Minister Isa Zarepour as saying the capsule was launched 130 kilometers into orbit.
Zarepour said the launch of the 500-kilogram capsule is aimed at sending Iranian astronauts to space in coming years. He did not say if any animals were in the capsule.
He told state TV that Iran plans to send astronauts into space by 2029 after further tests involving animals.
State TV showed footage of a rocket named Salman carrying the capsule.
Iran occasionally announces successful launches of satellites and other spacecraft.
