- SCIENCE
JAXA Identifies Cause of Explosion during Rocket Engine Test
14:57 JST, December 13, 2023
TOKYO (Jiji Press) — The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) said Tuesday it has concluded that an explosion during a ground combustion test of an engine for the new Epsilon S solid-fuel rocket in July was caused by the melting and scattering of a metal part from the ignition device inside the engine.
JAXA reported the conclusion at a meeting of the science ministry’s experts panel on the day.
The explosion, which involved the second-stage engine of the 27-meter-long, three-stage rocket, occurred at JAXA’s rocket test site in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture.
JAXA suspected that damage to the propellant and the heat-insulating material that wrapped the propellant caused excessive heat, leading to the explosion.
Through experiments, it found that such damage is not caused even when the propellant and the insulating material are exposed several times to weight eight to nine times the acceleration at the time of transportation.
Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the metal part, if melted, could damage the insulating material, triggering extraordinary combustion.
JAXA has drawn up measures to prevent the metal part from melting, including covering it with insulating material. It will conduct another combustion test to find out the effectiveness of the measures.
"SCIENCE & NATURE" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan Plans to Subtract ‘Blue Carbon’ from CO2 Emissions; Seaweed Said to Lock Up Carbon for Longer than Land Plants
-
G7 to Share Information on Invasive Alien Species; Members Agree to Create Database, Strengthen Research
-
Europe’s Euclid Space Telescope Releases First Images
-
Joby Shows Off Electric Air Taxis in New York
-
Astronaut Takuya Onishi Set for Long-Term ISS Mission Around 2025; Fellow Astronaut Yui’s Mission Pushed Back
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Govt Lowers Basic Economic View for 1st Time in 10 Months
- Haneda Airport to Showcase Japan’s Master Craftsmanship to World with Luxury Store
- Japan Sees 2.52 Mil. Visitors in October, Exceeding Pre-COVID Levels
- Sardines and Mackerels Blanket Beach in Hokkaido; Local Fishermen ‘Never Seen This Many’
- Japan Firms Both Interested, Wary about Investing in China